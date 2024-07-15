Madhuri Dixit And Sonakshi Sinha To Ananya Panday- Bollywood Divas’ Glamorous Side In Traditional Outfits

For Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s grand wedding in the town, Bollywood actresses, from Madhuri Dixit and Sonakshi Sinha to Ananya Panday, graced their looks in traditional attire, showcasing their glamorous side with desi tadka, whether wearing a saree, lehenga, or salwar suit.

1) Madhuri Dixit’s Traditional Look

For the Shubh Ashirwad Ceremony, The Dhak Dhak girl wore a golden ‘Raga Saree’ by Mrunalini Rao. It is a gold zari kanchi tissue saree embroidered with zardozi, zari, pearl border, and paisley jaal. She looked regal beauty in the timeless drape, raising the glamour quotient.

2) Divya Khossla’s Traditional Look.

Divya appeared dazzling in a sheer pastel saree with a sizzling low-neckline blouse. The intricate stones and sequin embellishment add an extra dose of glamour to the Ashirwad Ceremony.

3) Manushi Chhillar’s Traditional Look

The gorgeous actress made heads turn with her sheer beige saree by Seems Gujral. The nude shade ensemble, with a sleeveless blouse and bold red lips, added a glamour touch to her appearance for the Ashirwad Ceremony.

4) Janhvi Kapoor’s Traditional Look

Like others, Janhvi graced the red carpet for the Ashirwad Ceremony. She wore a stunning corset off-shoulder bodice and a figure-fitting fishtail skirt by Tarun Tahiliani. She looked mesmerizing with minimal makeup.

5) Kajal Aggarwal’s Traditional Look

For the Ashirwad Ceremony, Kajal made a vibrant appearance in a rich green and red lehenga by Ritu Kumar. The intricate details, teamed with a huge princess necklace set, the actress made hearts flutter with her allure.

6) Sonakshi Sinha’s Traditional Look

Wearing a blood-red anarkali suit with golden threadwork, Sonakshi Sinha grabbed the spotlight in Anamika Khanna’s attire. Her desi makeup and hairstyle raise the glamour quotient.

7) Mira Rajput’s Traditional Look

Combining traditional with the trend, Mira made a stunning appearance in a shiny tangerine two-piece outfit by Anamika Khanna draped like a saree. With her golden glow and mesmerizing makeup, she looks oh-so-wow.

8) Genelia Deshmukh’s Traditional Look

Leaving the onlookers mesmerized, Genelia wore a rusted shade sharara set by Divani fashion house, including an intricately embellished kurta with long sharara and heavy-work dupatta. With her huge accessories and loud makeup, the actress looked spellbinding.

9) Ananya Panday’s Traditional Look

For the Ashirwad Ceremony, Ananya transformed into a fairytale princess wearing a mint green lehenga embellished with floral prints, threadwork, and details. Flaunting her midriff in the dreamy attire added a glamour quotient.