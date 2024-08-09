“We Still Don’t Know Why Anil Sir Didn’t Promote Our Film,” As Savi Hits Netflix’s No.1 Spot In Several Countries, Divya Khossla Reacts

Anil Kapoor who was a star attraction in Savi never came forward to promote it during release.

Says the film’s leading lady Divya Khossla, “We still don’t know why Anil Sir didn’t promote Savi. It as his film as much as ours.We were not told why he stayed away. But I have the highest regard for him . I learnt so much watching him. I hope to work with him again.”

The Abhinay Deo-directed Divya Khossla starrer Savi has become T Series’ big-little film of the year. After a decent run in movie theatres it has hit the no.1 spot in several countries across the world on Netflix, including Saudi Arabia,Sri Lanka, Qatar, Oman, Bangladesh ,Bahrain and Mauritius Pakistan and UAE.

Divya Khossla who plays the Shero of this slickly directed thriller says she is in a daze. “I can’t believe this is happening to our little film! Mehhnat toh bahot kee humne. Lekin mehnat toh sab karte hain. The fact that our story reached out to viewers across the globe was something we never anticipated. It has hit us like a bolt.”

Divya and director Abhinay Deo get calls and messages from Savi fans across the world who want to know what happens to the characters after the film is over.

“There are seeds of a sequel and we are exploring that,” says Divya. “Right now we are still in a state of shock.We never expected our film would go this far.”

Interestingly Savi is a gender-flipped version of the Russell Crowe starrer The Next Three Days. Divya Khossla plays Russell Crowe.

“We wanted to turn the original story into a an Indian feminist statement on the power of the home maker. Savi is based on the Hindu mythological concept of Sati Savitri, who is said to have brought her husband back from the dead. We have contemporized the myth, made it acceptable to today’s audience without tampering with the story.Men, and even women, tend to take the home-maker for granted, if not look down on her completely.Our film shows how the housewife anchors the family. Were it not for her, the family would fall apart.”