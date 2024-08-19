Women With Voices In The Entertainment Industry Speak Up On Gruesome Rape & Murder Of Medico In Kolkata

Raima Sen: “It’s horrific and shameless on our part for something so awful to happen. I used to think Kolkata was safe for women .No more. I grew up schooled and did college in Kolkata . Justice should be meted out and the punishment should be highlighted so that the nation will know what is done to rapists . That part should be covered as extensively and in detail so we can instil some fear in potential criminals.It scares me to be in such situations. I’ve managed to get away with my presence of mind . But yes all women don’t have that kind of luck always.My advice is not just for young single working girls but for the world to now at all costs create awareness and make the world a safer place for women . Protective measures should be actively and immediately implemented.I don’t think any kind of punishment would be enough .And age should be no bar to punishment. If you are old enough to rape you are old enough to be punished.”

Neena Gupta: “I am actually trying to think of a way by which these incidents can be stopped, but I don’t seem to find a solution. Changing society will take a long time. A lot of things went through my mind about how to protect women from predators, but nothing seems to work. It is a very sad situation, I really want somebody to find a solution, I couldn’t.As far as my safety is concerned, I am too old, and my profession is such that I am safe with my units, et cetera, but for young single working girls, I am sorry. I have no advice.”

Divya Khossla: “I’m distraught, shocked and heartbroken with the recent rape incident that took place in Kolkata. Another soul crushed, another spirit broken – When does this stop? This heinous crime deserves the most severe punishment. Justice is our right, we owe this to every woman in this country.

Dia Mirza: “I don’t feel safe in my own country.My family fears for my safety and the safety of women more than ever before. There are some seriously sick minds plaguing our nation and it’s time to address this epidemic disease. By pushing away the ugly truth about the existence of a perverse minds in our society we won’t be able to help change/educate or bring any kind of reform.”

Pooja Bedi: “There is no country that is free of crime. What is disturbing is the political lip-service and lack of concrete measures to step up law enforcement.”