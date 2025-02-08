Divya Khossla’s Bold Photoshoot In Daring Deep-Plunge Silver Gown Goes Viral– See Pics

Divya Khossla needs no introduction. The actress is known to create buzz wherever she goes. With her recent bold photoshoot, she has become a hot topic on the internet, setting the floor on fire with her sizzling looks. Channeling her inner firey diva, she embraced a bold yet sophisticated style that is unmissable. As soon as these photos were shared, they went viral on the web like a wildfire.

For the bold photoshoot, Divya wore a greyish-silver gown embellished with sparkling sequins, creating a breathtaking shine. The strapless gown with a deep plunge defines her stunning figure and enhances her beautiful collarbones and shoulders. The body-hugging fit perfectly highlights her toned curves and hourglass figure, making her look like a mermaid.

Divya allowed her outfit to grab the spotlight with her clean, combed, sid-pard hairstyle. With the bold black winged eyeliner, her eyes looked mesmerizing. Her rosy pink cheeks and glossy pink lips elevated her look with simplicity. With a beautiful diamond necklace, she created a rich vibe. Throughout the photos, posing for the camera in the silhouette backdrop, the actress looked stunning. With her sizzling poses and effortless style, she blended bold style with grace.

Divya Khossla was last seen in Savi alongside Harshvardhan Rane and Anil Kapoor. She has also appeared in Yaariyan 2, Bulbul, and others. The actress enjoys fandom more than 6 million followers on her Instagram.