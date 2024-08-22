Celina Jaitly, Bhumi Pednekar, Nandita Das, Divya Khossla, Baabul Supriyo On The Kolkata Incident

Celina Jaitly: “From Nirbhaya’s gut wrenching death in 2012 to the horrific rape and gruesome murder of the doctor in her own safe space in Kolkata in 2024 where in it was even tried to make it look like a suicide to the parents by the hospital’s administration. The girl was mutilated and ripped from leg to leg and yet the parents were told it’s a suicide. Have we as a society and humans fallen so low ?

You tell me?

The inhuman atrocities against women continue.There is no change. No lessons learnt, no lessons taught and no fear instilled within our society to prevent this from happening. We live in a society that teaches women to be careful not to get raped instead of teaching men NOT TO RAPE. Rape is the only crime in which the victim becomes the accused. I will never understand why it is more shameful to be raped than to be a rapist. Rape is the only crime in which the victim gets accused. Victim waits for 15 years to get Justice and the culprit gets just ten years of imprisonment . .The path to justice is painfully and unsafely slow .We cry tears of. Blood as we wait to be safe… protected and free ! The path to justice is painfully, heartbreakingly and unsafely slow …. THE VICTIM IS ALWAYS AT FAULT .”

Bhumi Pednekar: “I am angry, frustrated and disappointed that heinous crimes like these just don’t stop. Generation after generation the violence, assault and violation is only accelerated. The acts are getting more and more gruesome. Within this week we’ve seen multiple cases of rape. We need to set examples. People need to fear the law. Stricter laws.”

Nandita Das: “So much has been said about the horrific and heinous act of misogyny, violence and inhumanity that all words seem hollow. It’s so gruesome that it’s beyond shocking. Yet, why should we be shocked when we know that this is neither the first nor the last case of such barbarism? It’s deeply deeply disturbing. But I salute the people of Kolkata, who in large numbers have taken to the streets to protest. We cannot turn away till we get justice. I couldn’t get myself to sleep without sharing my deep anguish. Though what use is it?”

Divya Khossla : “I’m distraught, shocked and heartbroken with the recent rape incident that took place in Kolkata. Another soul crushed, another spirit broken – When does this stop? This heinous crime deserves the most severe punishment. Justice is our right, we owe this to every woman in this country.”

Baabul Supriyo(he is a cabinet minister in Mamata Banerjee’s party): “I have too many emotions fighting within me.. Hence I don’t wish to speak.. and in spite of being a strong advocate against Capital Punishment, I just want these culprits, one or many, whoever they are, to get the capital punishment and pray that the investigation and trials happen fast and furious.”