‘Toilet’ producer Prerna Arora responds to Jaya Bachchan’s criticism & calling the film a ‘flop’

Veteran actor Jaya Bachchan recently voiced her displeasure over the title of Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, referring to it as a “flop film” at a public event. Her statement has now drawn a strong response from the film’s producer, Prerna Arora, who found the remarks disappointing.

In a conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Prerna shared her admiration for Jaya Bachchan and acknowledged her contribution to cinema. However, she expressed her surprise at the statement, emphasizing that the film was commercially successful. She urged Jaya to look at the film’s earnings, noting that it ranked among the highest-grossing movies of 2017.

Addressing concerns over the film’s title, Prerna explained that there were initial doubts about including the word “toilet.” However, she stated that the decision was made to create an impactful and unconventional name. She also pointed out that Jaya Bachchan herself had taken on unconventional roles in her career and expressed a desire to screen the film for her.

Jaya Bachchan had questioned the title during the event, asking the audience if they would watch a film with such a name. After seeing a limited response, she concluded that the film had not performed well.

Directed by Shree Narayan Singh, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha starred Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar and aimed to promote awareness about sanitation in rural areas. Despite mixed reactions to its title, the film was widely appreciated and earned ₹316.97 crore globally.