Paris Fashion Week: Aishwarya Rai walks for L’Oreal, Jaya Bachchan, Shweta & Navya Nanda spotted candid

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
02 Oct,2023 14:30:52
  • Highlights:
  • Paris Fashion Week’s Défilé 2023 returned in grand style against the iconic Eiffel Tower backdrop.
  • Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stunned in a shimmering golden gown, marking her return to the runway.
  • Navya Nanda made her debut, strutting in a vibrant red dress, alongside other L’Oreal ambassadors.

The glamorous spectacle of Paris Fashion Week reached new heights with the arrival of L’Oreal Paris’ Défilé 2023, which made its grand return for the sixth edition. Set against the magnificent backdrop of the Eiffel Tower, the show outdid itself this year, becoming the crowning jewel of the City of Light’s fashion extravaganza. Amid the buzz surrounding the event, all eyes were on the highly anticipated return of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to the runway, representing the esteemed beauty brand.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan exuded timeless elegance as she took center stage in a resplendent golden gown adorned with glistening sequins and intricate beadwork. This body-hugging ensemble was paired flawlessly with striking golden pumps and a majestic gold sheer cape that gracefully cascaded to the floor, creating a mesmerizing trail. The Bollywood icon’s ensemble was further embellished with diamond rings and delicate earrings, accentuating her curves as she confidently strutted down the runway. Aishwarya’s makeup was a bold statement, featuring dramatic winged eyeliner, opulent gold eye shadow, rosy blush, bronzer, and voluminous mascara. Her hairstyle, with soft waves and eye-catching blonde highlights, was parted to the side, drawing attention to her radiant presence. With a confident stride, a wink, a dazzling smile, and a flying kiss, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan left an indelible mark on the runway.

Navya Nanda, known for her previous collaborations with the French beauty brand, graced the runway in a striking red dress characterized by an alluring off-shoulder neckline adorned with a profusion of chic ruffles. For her debut walk, Navya found herself in esteemed company, as fellow L’Oreal ambassadors Kendall Jenner, Elle Fanning, and Eva Longoria also elegantly showcased the same vibrant crimson dress code during their turns on the catwalk.

Adding to the star-studded affair were Navya’s family members, Jaya Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan, who were present to cheer her on. Shweta captured candid moments at Paris Fashion Week, providing a glimpse into the blend of familial support and the glitzy glamour that enveloped this prestigious fashion event.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

