Aishwarya Rai: Queen Of Cannes Arrives At The Film Festival

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, an example of beauty, a global icon and known as ‘Queen of Cannes’, has finally arrived to mark her presence at the 78th Cannes Film Festival. Many celebs have already graced the red carpet, but fans were eagerly awaiting the arrival of the former Miss World, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. It seems like the wait is over as Aishwarya Rai has arrived at the airport along with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

After a long wait, fans got the glimpse that everyone was eagerly waiting for.

A video is becoming increasingly viral on social media in which Aishwarya Rai is seen at the airport wearing a blue long coat, black pants and matching shoes. This time too her look is very elegant, graceful and royal. Her lovely daughter Aaradhya Bachchan was seen with her, who, as always, remained with her mother as a shadow.

View Instagram Post 1: Aishwarya Rai: Queen Of Cannes Arrives At The Film Festival

On seeing Aishwarya at the airport, fans welcomed her warmly and once again it was realized that when ‘royalty’ walks, every eye looks only at her.

This presence of Aishwarya at the Cannes Film Festival is nothing new. For years, she has been representing India at this prestigious film festival. Every year, her looks on the red carpet are talked about all over the world, and this year too, expectations are sky high.

Now all eyes are on the red carpet, where Aishwarya will once again light up Cannes with her charm. Because when the ‘Queen of Cannes’ walks, fashion bows down and salutes.