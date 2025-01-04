Abhishek Bachchan & Aishwarya Rai Bachchan appear together giving it back to divorce rumors

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, accompanied by their daughter Aaradhya, were recently seen at the Mumbai airport. The family was reportedly returning from a vacation, offering fans some relief amid persistent rumors about their marital status.

Speculation about their relationship has been circulating since last year. It began during Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding, where the couple arrived and posed for photographs separately. This fueled rumors of a rift between the two, with reports suggesting they were heading for a divorce.

Over the months, these rumors gained traction as the couple was often seen attending events separately. However, more recently, Abhishek and Aishwarya have been spotted together, hinting at a possible reconciliation. The latest airport appearance marks one of their rare public outings as a family, adding further weight to the idea that things might be stable between them.

Neither Abhishek nor Aishwarya has addressed these rumors directly. Both actors are known to keep their personal lives private, choosing not to engage with media speculation.

This sighting has sparked discussions among fans, many of whom have expressed relief and support for the couple. The video of their airport appearance has been widely circulated on social media, garnering attention from their admirers.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who have been married since 2007, have often been in the spotlight, both for their professional achievements and personal lives. While rumors continue to surface, their recent appearance suggests the couple is focused on family and moving forward together.