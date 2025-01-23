Aishwarya Rai missing from ‘Raavan’ discussion & screening; fans take notice

In the era of film re-releases and reruns, several iconic movies are making their way back to theaters. Among them it seems will be Raavan (2010), an underrated film featuring Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Chiyaan Vikram. A special screening of the film has been announced, accompanied by a discussion panel with key members of the cast and crew.

Actor Abhishek Bachchan recently shared the news on social media, posting details about the event along with a promotional image. The screening will feature a conversation with Abhishek, lyricist Gulzar, cinematographer Santosh Sivan, actor Ravi Kishan, writer Vijay Krishna Acharya, and actress Priyamani.

However, fans quickly pointed out the absence of certain notable names from the announcement, particularly filmmaker Mani Ratnam and actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who played the female lead in the film.

Aishwarya’s omission was particularly striking since she was prominently featured in the original promotional material when the film was released.

This detail did not go unnoticed, especially in light of past rumors about marital issues between Abhishek and Aishwarya. However, the couple has recently been seen together at various public events, dismissing such speculations.

Raavan received mixed reviews upon its release but has gained appreciation over the years for its complex storytelling and performances. The upcoming screening and panel discussion offer an opportunity for audiences to revisit the film and reflect on its themes and execution. Fans of the film are eager to see how the event unfolds and whether it will rekindle interest in the project.