Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Devdas Soundtrack ‘Dola Re Dola’ Makes Its 8th Place In The Best Songs Of The 2000s!

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magical storytelling has always captivated audiences. He is a filmmaker whose imagination and craft transcend time, creating mesmerizing phenomena on the screen. While his films present the magic of his storytelling, his songs encapsulate the same fervor. Among many of his films, his 2002 period romantic drama Devdas is one that boasts an iconic and evergreen album. Even after more than a decade, this film’s album continues to leave its mark, as ‘Dola Re Dola’ has earned the 8th place in IndieWire’s list of “The Best Bollywood Numbers of the 2000s.

It’s worth saying that every single song from SLB’s Devdas is a gem in its own right. However, the song that particularly secured its place on IndieWire’s list is ‘Dola Re Dola’. Beautifully sung by Kavita Krishnamurthy, Shreya Ghoshal, and KK, this song perfectly captures the magnificence of Madhuri Dixit and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, dancing together for the first time on screen in a dazzling sequence.

Showcasing SLB’s remarkable storytelling, the song is set against the backdrop of Paro’s family’s Durga Puja festivities, where she joyfully welcomes the woman who now loves her childhood sweetheart, casting aside societal stigmas to dance together in celebration. The red-and-white sarees, honoring Bengali traditions, also became visually iconic with this song. The song is beautifully choreographed by Saroj Khan.

It’s indeed a well-deserved recognition for a song beautifully crafted by SLB. He filled the background with dancers and spectators as far as the eye could see, creating a magical moment that remains a treasure in the world of entertainment.