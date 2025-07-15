Ranveer Singh and Sanjay Leela Bhansali Part Ways Over ‘Love & War’ Casting: Media Reports

The relationship between famous actor Ranveer Singh and well-known director Sanjay Leela Bhansali is no longer the same. If media reports are to be believed, the rift between the two is Bhansali’s upcoming film ‘Love & War’.

It is said that in this film, Bhansali casts Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal as the lead roles. Ranveer Singh was offered the film’s second lead earlier, but Ranveer refused to do that role. After this, Vicky Kaushal was given this role.

Ranveer felt bad that he gave superhit films like Ramleela, Bajirao Mastani, and Padmaavat to Bhansali, but now he is not given the lead role. For this reason, when Ranveer Singh celebrated his 40th birthday on July 6, he did not invite Sanjay Leela Bhansali to the party. The party was held only for close friends.

It is worth noticing that Ranveer has been the hero of Bhansali’s last three big films and was also considered for the lead role in Baiju Bawra. But now Bhansali is focusing completely on Love & War, which went on the floor in November 2024, and about 50% of the shooting has been completed. The film will be released in March 2026.

At the same time, Ranveer Singh will now be seen in Aditya Dhar’s film Dhurandhar, the first glimpse of which was released on his birthday. Ranveer’s tremendous action avatar has been seen in this film. Along with him in the film, Sanjay Dutt and R. Stars like Madhavan, Akshay Khanna, and Arjun Rampal will be seen.

However, Ranveer is paired with 20-year-old Sara Arjun in the film, which also faces some criticism on social media. According to reports, the film was shot two years ago, when Sara was just 18 years old and Ranveer was 38. Ranveer has not yet reacted to this controversy.

Dhurandhar is produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios. The film will be released in theaters on 5 December 2025.

