Biggest Box-Office Clash: Ranveer Singh, Prabhas & Shahid Kapoor Set for a Mega Showdown on December 5

2025 December shall witness a one-of-a-kind box-office clash, as Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar, Prabhas’ Raja Saab and Shahid Kapoor’s Arjun Ustara are all set to hit the theatres the same day, 5th December, 2025. It’s going to be a massive showcase, as it sounds already. The actors are promising, and so far, the showcases look top-notch.

As Taran Adarsh rightly made a comparison, of a similar trio clash, that took place in 2023 and then 2024. Targeting the first Friday of the month of December. Animal and Sam Bahadur released on 1st December, 2023. And then we had Pushpa 2 on 5th December. All of them made a classic box-office hit, marking ‘first Friday’ a success mantra for big releases.

Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar, shall feature Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal and R Madhavan in crucial roles. The first-look poster for the movie is making ruckus all over the country.

Prabhas’ Raja Saab directed by Maruthi will be his next romantic horror comedy. The teaser is out. The film shall star Sanjay Dutt, Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, and Riddhi Kumar alongside.

On the other hand, Shahid Kapoor’s Arjun Ustara has initiated production earlier this year. Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, and produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment earlier shared glimpses from Mahurat shoot.

All fair to say that December 2025 is going to be a grand cinematic showdown like never before. With powerhouse actors, celebrated directors, and massive buzz already building, the first Friday of December continues its streak as Bollywood’s new blockbuster battleground.