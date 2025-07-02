Kannappa Box Office Day 6: Mid-Week Slowdown, Film Earns 27.59 Cr in 6 Days

Vishnu Manchu’s mythological film Kannappa had a good run at the box office, earning tremendous collections in its opening weekend. The film earned 9.35 crore on the first day, 7.15 crore on the second day and ₹6.9 crore on the third day. However, the film’s earnings saw a huge drop from Monday onwards. Initial estimates of 2.3 crore on the fourth day and 1.75 crore on the fifth day came out.

According to the data in Sacnilk, on the sixth day that is Wednesday, the film earned only 0.14 crore, taking the total box office collection so far to 27.59 crore.

On July 1, the film’s Telugu occupancy was 14.42% and the Hindi version’s occupancy was 14.12%, which shows that the audience’s interest is now waning. There was initial excitement about the film, but looking at the content and the pace of the weekdays, questions are now being raised about its future earnings.

Kannappa is directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh and produced by AVA Entertainment and 24 Frames Factory. The film features a huge starcast, which includes big names like Mohan Babu, R. Sharat Kumar, Madhu, Preeti Mukhundan, Mukesh Rishi, Brahma Ji, Brahmanandam, Prabhas, Akshay Kumar, Kajal Aggarwal and Mohanlal apart from Vishnu Manchu.

At present, the film needs strong word of mouth and positive response to survive the weekdays. If the film is not successful in pulling the audience by the next weekend, its collection may fall further.

Stay connected to IWMBuzz.com for more updates on the box office.