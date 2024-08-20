‘Angry Young Men: The Salim-Javed Story’ Review: A Cinephile’s Delight Reminiscing Two Living Legends

Two writers; correction – two brats, who didnt just know their worth but made sure to capitalise on it multiple folds in their heydays – and one fine day, they just… stopped being together. But what they managed to do is write a chapter in the history books of Indian cinema without which the book will never be complete.

This tale is about Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar – perhaps better and rightfully known as Salim-Javed. Prime Video’s latest docuseries titled, Angry Young Men – The Salim-Javed Story veers around serving insurmountable shots of nostalgia, surprise appearances, and revelling in the glory of these two legends.

It is mostly our fault to expect genuine insights into the personal lives of two bonafide legends, given that it is a ‘docuseries’ – this one doesn’t. It isn’t about presenting big exposés or giving masala but to be making a docuseries about the legend of Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar, you would anticipate it to act as a doorway into knowing a little bit more about them.

Angry Young Men – The Salim-Javed Story isn’t unwatchable by any means though. In fact, it is a thoroughly enjoyable ride of nostalgia that just keeps filling you with bliss and joy, the more you navigate through it. Talking about their humble beginnings to being the first ever writer superstars, Khan and Akhtar don’t mince their words, which is perhaps the most delightful part about this show.

Especially, Salim Saab. The man’s natural knack of humor and cander is wonderful, and the fact that he acknowledges his mistakes is amazing. Also, his younger years! My oh my! What a beautiful looking man he was and no wonder you see his sons, Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan having those genes. On the other hand, Javed Akhtar understands this world and while he doesn’t mince his words as well mostly, he does make sure to be a tad guarded about what’s he sharing and what he isn’t.

The inclusions of their star families doesn’t add too much gravitas and emotion except for a few minutes in the third episode – which is a pity because having Salman Khan, Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, Arbaaz Khan, and others should have led to a few more anecdotes about their respective families. Also why did Sohail Khan not appear at all?

Just like one would have expected, the docuseries talking about two legends was bound to have some surprise appearances who rarely make any appearance, ever. To see Shyam Benegal, Jaya Bachchan, Hema Malini, Naeem Khan come on-screen was such a delight! That alone is enough for you to look forward to it.

This isn’t a format where anyone is supposed to stand out but somehow, Mrs. Honey Irani, former actress and screenwriter and Akhtar’s former wife just exudes vibrancy, positivity and love throughout. The way she is humorous, charming and further talking about deeper things not having any holds barred – was exactly how everyone should have been while talking about them. I want to befriend Honey Irani and talk with her over a cup of coffee.

Finally, I kept what could have been the highlight of a review for last – deliberately. Their iconic films. Because that’s public knowledge and we can reminisce as much as want to – which is what forms the entire first episode and a majority of the second one as well. You can and will never get enough of ‘jab tak baithno ko na kaha jaaye, sharafat se khade raho, yeh police station hai tumhare baap ka ghar nahi’, ‘yeh haath humko dede, Thakur’, ‘mere paas maa hai’, ‘main aaj bhi pheke hue paise nahi uthata’ and you can keep counting and still fall short – these are literally the reasons and array of people even got to watching Hindi cinema and feeling it in the first place.

This is where it does get better consistently especially being enlightened about how Salim and Javed began, what Zanjeer meant to not just them but to Amitabh Bachchan, their rise and rise and what it meant to the industry, delivering back-to-back mammoth hits, and of course, the aura and saga of Salim and Javed. The one decision that works the best and probably should be released as a separate collection, and that would be a million times more fun. This one still is – just like a comfort watch, and a trip down the memory lane, especially for the cinephiles who love Hindi cinema.