Age Is Just A Number: Bollywood Stars Who Shine Bright In Grey

The resilience of veteran actors serves as an inspiring reminder that age is merely a number. In the world of acting, retirement is a foreign concept, often replaced with the idea of taking a break. These actors are living proof that pursuing one’s passion knows no age limits.

At IWMBuzz.com, we celebrate Bollywood actors who have gracefully transcended the boundaries of age and continued to flourish as exceptional performers on their path to success.

Aamir Khan

At 59 years old, Aamir Khan, also known as ‘Mr Perfectionist’, continues to be actively involved in the film industry as both an actor and producer. Interestingly, his son Junaid Khan is set to make his acting debut, following in his father’s footsteps. Furthermore, fans are eagerly awaiting Aamir Khan’s next project, a highly anticipated sequel to the beloved film Taare Zameen Par, which is titled Sitaare Zameen Par.

Amitabh Bachchan

At 81 years old, Amitabh Bachchan continues to defy age with his remarkable energy and vitality. The legendary actor fearlessly takes on a variety of challenging roles, constantly pushing the boundaries of his craft. His captivating portrayal in the highly anticipated sci-fi film “Kalki 2898 AD” serves as a testament to his enduring charisma and versatility as an actor. Filmmakers are crafting unique and compelling characters tailored specifically to showcase the unparalleled talent of the iconic Big B!

Anil Kapoor

At 67 years old, Anil Kapoor is keeping incredibly busy with his work! The year 2024 was a phenomenal one for him, as he captivated audiences with his remarkable performances in Animal, Crew, and Fighter. Now, he’s embarking on an exciting new adventure as the host of the reality show Bigg Boss OTT, set to kick off its highly anticipated third season.

Anupam Kher

At 69 years old, Anupam Kher is actively pursuing diverse and engaging acting opportunities. Recently, he has appeared in projects like Uunchhai and The Vaccine War. Known for his craft and confidence in his acting abilities, Kher has a busy schedule ahead. Audiences can anticipate seeing him in upcoming works such as Kaagaz 2 and Vijay 69.

Dharmendra

The vibrant actor, currently 88 years old, continues to captivate audiences with his remarkable performances. His charming persona has the ability to win hearts even today. His mesmerizing portrayal in the movie Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaanii was truly enchanting and resonated with audiences. Additionally, he has upcoming films Desh Ke Gaddar and Ikkis set for release.

Dimple Kapadia

Dimple Kapadia who has been shining as a star in Bollywood from the age of her teens, is now 67 years old. She has been extremely busy with films and OTT projects. She was seen in Saas, Bahu aur Flamingo, Pathaan, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar, Murder Mubarak etc.

Jackie Shroff

At 67 years old, Jackie Shroff defies age with his remarkable fitness and youthful energy. His recent endeavor, Mast Mein Rehne Ka, encapsulates his perspective on life. Jackie Shroff’s persona exudes happiness and charm, making him an inspiring figure to learn from. Fans are eagerly anticipating his role in the upcoming film Singham Returns.

Jaya Bachchan

Jaya Bachchan, the leading lady of the Bachchan household, has proven herself to be one of the most multifaceted and accomplished actors in Bollywood. Still actively engaged in the film industry at the age of 76, her dynamic portrayal in the movie Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaanii received widespread acclaim.

Kamal Haasan

At 69 years old, Kamal Haasan defies the conventional boundaries of age in the acting industry. His unwavering passion for acting continues to captivate his dedicated fanbase. His commitment to his craft was vividly evident in Vikram. Fans can look forward to his upcoming films, including Indian 2 and Kalki 2898 AD.

Madhuri Dixit Nene

At 57 years old, Madhuri Dixit Nene is a charmer! Her excellence as an actor has shone in the last few years with her bagging immensely challenging roles in Maja Maa, The Fame Game etc.

Naseeruddin Shah

Naseeruddin Shah is an absolute powerhouse when it comes to delivering natural and captivating performances. With a stellar acting career, he continues to amaze audiences with his unparalleled talent. Recently, he showcased his versatility in unique roles in the OTT projects Saas, Bahu aur Flamingo and ‘Showtime.

Neena Gupta

At 65 years, Neena Gupta is one of the most sought after actresses for author-backed challenging roles on the big screen. Her natural grace as a performer puts her in the elite group of performers. She won hearts in the recent projects Lust Stories 2, Mast Mein Rehne Ka etc. She will be seen in Kaagaz 2.

Rajinikanth

At 73 years old, Rajinikanth, a legendary figure in South Indian cinema and a highly respected actor in Bollywood, remains as active and engaging as ever. His recent appearances in movies like Jailer and Lal Salaam generated significant attention and acclaim. Currently, he is immersed in his work on the film Vetaiyan, showcasing his continued commitment to his craft and his ability to captivate audiences across generations.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan, who is young at heart being 58 years old, has a busy schedule lined up for 2024 and 2025. He has a string of films slated for production and release during this time. His dedication and work ethic remain as strong as ever, reminiscent of his early days in the industry. Some of the exciting projects Salman Khan is currently involved in include Sikandar, The Bull, and an upcoming film from Dharma Productions.

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan continues to defy age as he reaches new heights in his career at 58. In 2023-24, he mesmerized audiences with stellar performances in Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki, proving that his films can stand amongst the highest-grossing movies. Recently, he teased his fans with a glimpse of his upcoming project titled The King, further consolidating his reign over Bollywood.

Shabana Azmi

A brilliant actress, a power-house performer, the adjectives fall short when describing Shabana Azmi. At 73 years, Shabana is doing good work, picking up roles that are challenging to the core. She was seen in Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaanii and Ghoomer. She will be seen in the upcoming project Bun Tikki.

Shakti Kapoor

At 71 years old, Shakti Kapoor continues to captivate audiences with his remarkable presence at public events and in films. His recent standout performance in the highly successful movie Animal serves as undeniable proof that Shakti Kapoor’s charisma remains as potent as ever. There are strong speculations that he will be part of the sequel to Animal, currently in development. Additionally, media reports indicate that he may also be involved in an upcoming Telugu project.

Sunny Deol

At 66 years old, Sunny Deol continues to impress audiences with his impeccable acting choices, maintaining his timeless appeal as a performer. His captivating performance in Gadar 2 left audiences in awe. Currently, Sunny Deol is deeply involved in filming Lahore 1947 alongside director Rajkumar Santoshi and is also set to revive the magic of Border with Border 2.

Zeenat Aman

She was the most elegant and captivating actress of the yesteryears. She exudes grace and charm in her stunning poise even now at the age of 72. Last seen in Panipat, Zeenat has a lot of upcoming projects of which includes Bun Tikki.