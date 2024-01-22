Agastya Nanda On What It Means To Be A Bachchan

It can’t be easy to be Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan’s grandson.Agastya Nanda’s underwhelming reviews for The Archies proved it.

When I asked him about the unbearable heaviness of his legacy Agastya replied, “You try to be the best version of yourself everyday, hoping that’s enough. Acting wasn’t my first career choice, business was. I was planning on working with my father, but after months of internships and looking around for different job possibilities I found my heart in acting.”

Agastya saw The Archies as an opportunity to move ahead in life. “I think rather than using the word “change” I would love to say its given a “new beginning” to my life, because everything is different. I’m in a new city with, new people doing something that I truly enjoy.”

Agastya was approached to audition for the role of Archie in Jan 2021. “After three rounds, I was locked in September 2021. I took my mother and fathers blessing and told them I would work very hard to make them proud.”

Shooting for The Archies was a whole lot of fun. “It was great , lots of work and a great learning. My favourite moment was shooting plum pudding a song with the entire cast. There was just so much genuine love and warmth packed into one room.”