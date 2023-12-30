5 Actors Who Made A Mark With Their Big Bollywood Debut

As the year comes to an end lets recall 5 actors who made their debut in Bollywood and left a mark !

Rijul Ray

Rijul Ray made his debut in the supernatural thriller movie Adhura, where he portrayed the character of Dev Pratap Jamawal. Apart from acting, Rijul has also gained experience in theater and voice-overs. He started his career in 2011 as a voice-over artist and later on moved towards acting.

Karan Singh Chhabra

Karan Chhabra, a popular celebrity talk show host and actor, showcased his range of acting skills and expressions by playing the negative lead in the Hindi remake of SS Rajamouli’s “Chatrapathi”. He surprised the audience and film critics alike, appearing alongside established actors like Nushrat Bharucha, Bhagyashree, and Sharad Kelkar. In the upcoming Hindi film “Control”, produced by Pen Movies, Karan Chhabra will once again be seen by audiences in 2024.

Cwaayal

Know for his role of Balli Sehrawat in the Netflix series Class, the actor gained recognition for his transformation for the role.

Agastya Nanda

The grandson of Amitabh Bachchan, Agastya debuted in 2023 in the popular movie directed by Zoya Akhtar The Archies where he was seen in the lead role and has been making waves ever since the announcement of the film.

Vedang Raina

Vedang is a singer, model, and actor. Vedang debuted in Zoya Akhtar’s movie The Archies which is based on the popular comic book The Archies.