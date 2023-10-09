Looking For Laxman: Agastya Nanda Says No,Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayan Is Stuck Looking For Rama’s Sibling

Nitesh Tiwari’s much-delayed hugely-anticipated “faithful adaptation” of the Ramayan seems to be getting itself into one crisis after another.

Scarcely had the main casting of Ranbir Kapoor as Rama and Telugu star Sai Pallavi as Sita been finalized, one now hears that that the hunt is on for a “decent sanskari” actor to play Rama’s faithful brother Laxman.

Several A-list actors have already said no to Laxman, and that includes Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan’s grandson, Abhishek Bachchan’s nephew Agastya Nanda .

Recently Nitesh Tiwari offered Laxman’s role to Agastya who declined immediately.

Says a source close to the development, “Agastya’s hands are full . He has just completed Archies with Zoya Akhtar for Netflix and will now be deep-diving into Ekkis with Sriram Raghavan. At this stage of his incipient career he can hardly afford to play second-fiddle to another actor.”

In fact several of the A-listers who have been approached to play Laxman have said the same thing: why Laxman, why not Rama?