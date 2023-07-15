ADVERTISEMENT
Digital | News

Revealed Agastya Nanda Is Archie, Khushi Kapoor Is Betty, Suhana Khan is Veronica In Zoya Akhtar’s Film

The other Archie cast members are as follows: Dot as Ethel Muggs, Mihir Ahuja as Jughead Jones, Vedang Raina as Reggie Mantle and Yuvraj Menda as Dilton Doiley.

Author: Subhash K Jha
15 Jul,2023 11:05:43
Revealed Agastya Nanda Is Archie, Khushi Kapoor Is Betty, Suhana Khan is Veronica In Zoya Akhtar’s Film 834082

It’s out. The who’s who of Zoya Akhtar The Archies universe to be released on Netflix this winter , is out.

While the casting of Agastya Nanda as Archie is no surprise ,the roles given to Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor seem to have been switched. While the sober demure and gentle Suhana has been cast as the spicy siren Veronica, the outgoing and uninhibited Khushi Kapoor is cast as the demure and angelic Betty.

Presumably the cast goes against expectations.

The other Archie cast members are as follows: Dot as Ethel Muggs, Mihir Ahuja as Jughead Jones, Vedang Raina as Reggie Mantle and Yuvraj Menda as Dilton Doiley.

Zoya Akhtar’s take on the Archies is expected to stream from November-December 2023.

About The Author
Subhash K Jha

Subhash K. Jha is a veteran Indian film critic, journalist based in Patna, Bihar. He is currently film critic with leading daily The Times of India, Firstpost, Deccan chronicle and DNA News, besides TV channels Zee News and News18 India.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Ananya Panday thinks Suhana Khan is her ‘healthy competition’, read 824039
Ananya Panday thinks Suhana Khan is her ‘healthy competition’, read
Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, And Shanaya Kapoor Look Adorable Recreating Childhood Memories 819304
Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, And Shanaya Kapoor Look Adorable Recreating Childhood Memories
Suhana Khan buys swanky property in Alibaug near Mumbai, deets inside 819177
Suhana Khan buys swanky property in Alibaug near Mumbai, deets inside
The Hunt Has Begun! Prime Video Unveils the Gripping Trailer for the Much-Anticipated Crime Drama Dahaad 803633
The Hunt Has Begun! Prime Video Unveils the Gripping Trailer for the Much-Anticipated Crime Drama Dahaad
Shah Rukh and Suhana Khan cheer for KKR in game Vs RCB, actor teaches 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' step to Virat Kohli 794599
Shah Rukh and Suhana Khan cheer for KKR in game Vs RCB, actor teaches ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’ step to Virat Kohli
Trending: Ananya Panday poses with Aryan, Gauri and Suhana Khan at NMACC event, fans love it 793113
Trending: Ananya Panday poses with Aryan, Gauri and Suhana Khan at NMACC event, fans love it
Latest Stories
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Vishakha questions Ranbir about his ex-partner 834118
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Vishakha questions Ranbir about his ex-partner
Imlie Spoiler: Imlie takes Kairi; leaves Atharva 834108
Imlie Spoiler: Imlie takes Kairi; leaves Atharva
Gashmir Mahajani’s father Ravindra Mahajani found dead 834107
Gashmir Mahajani’s father Ravindra Mahajani found dead
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Vikrant and Lakshmi perform romantic dance on mehendi cermony 834106
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Vikrant and Lakshmi perform romantic dance on mehendi cermony
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Shalini sends Ram and Priya to Goa for honeymoon 834102
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Shalini sends Ram and Priya to Goa for honeymoon
Indian TV Actors Shining On OTT Space  834098
Indian TV Actors Shining On OTT Space 
Read Latest News