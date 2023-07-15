Revealed Agastya Nanda Is Archie, Khushi Kapoor Is Betty, Suhana Khan is Veronica In Zoya Akhtar’s Film

It’s out. The who’s who of Zoya Akhtar The Archies universe to be released on Netflix this winter , is out.

While the casting of Agastya Nanda as Archie is no surprise ,the roles given to Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor seem to have been switched. While the sober demure and gentle Suhana has been cast as the spicy siren Veronica, the outgoing and uninhibited Khushi Kapoor is cast as the demure and angelic Betty.

Presumably the cast goes against expectations.

The other Archie cast members are as follows: Dot as Ethel Muggs, Mihir Ahuja as Jughead Jones, Vedang Raina as Reggie Mantle and Yuvraj Menda as Dilton Doiley.

Zoya Akhtar’s take on the Archies is expected to stream from November-December 2023.