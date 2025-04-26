Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor & Shanaya Kapoor Inspired Gen-Z Subtle Fashion You Can’t Miss

When it comes to ruling the art of effortless style, Gen-Z stars like Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, and Shanaya Kapoor set high standards. Their subtle fashion is all about creating masterpieces with chic colors, stylish cuts, and minimalistic makeup. Let’s take a look at the pictures below and take cues.

1) Suhana Khan

The Archies actress picked a black co-ord set featuring a white high-neck top teamed with a shimmery black skirt and matching jacket with square patterns, creating a checkered view. Ditching the trend of heavy accessories and makeup, Suhana nailed her look with subtle makeup, opting for bold black eyeliner, dewy cheeks, and nude lips. Her open hair adds breezy vibes, serving Gen-Z fashion goals.

2) Khushi Kapoor

Khushi is proving her capabilities as a fashionista. She picked a white shirt underneath her chic and classy black and white checked shirt dress, making her look absolutely stunning. She made her look bubbly and stylish with her messy hair bun, with flying flicks enhancing her facial structure. With bold black winged eyeliner, shiny cheeks, and nude brown lips, she completed her subtle look.

3) Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya is making a statement with her black coordinated set. She wore a black shirt-like top featuring white checkered details embellished with golden buttons. She teamed her look with a matching skirt, balancing modern style with simplicity. She elevated her look with small studs, while her open hairstyle, pink cheeks, and nude pink lips rounded out her glam.