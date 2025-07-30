Khushi Kapoor Brutally Trolled For Her Ramp Walk At India Couture Week 2025; Netizens Compare Her To ‘Uncle With Arthritis’

Khushi Kapoor walked the ramp on the seventh day of India Couture Week 2025 in New Delhi, but her walk created a ruckus on social media.

Khushi Kapoor walked the ramp as a showstopper for famous designer Rimzim Dadu, but people disliked her debut. She wore a metallic grey halter-neck top and skirt, part of a collection inspired by the Banjara tribes of Gujarat. Although the outfit also received praise on social media, users taunted Khushi’s walk.

As soon as the video went viral on platforms like Instagram and Reddit, people started making fun of her walk. One user wrote, “This is not modelling, this is just walking around without any direction.” Another user said, “Please remove actors from fashion shows and return real models. Show the clothes, not the celebrities.”

On Reddit, someone even wrote that Khushi Kapoor’s ramp walk had the energy of an “uncle with arthritis walking around the park”. Some called her a “zombie walker”, while another wrote that “there is no expression on her face, it was as if she was forced to walk.”

Users also said that her sister Janhvi Kapoor was trolled last time for overacting, so perhaps that’s why Khushi tried to suppress her expressions and gait this time, but this effort backfired, too.

Sara Ali Khan also played the role of a showstopper for designer Ayesha Rao on the same day, but she, too, had to face similar trolls. Though her outfit was appreciated, her walk was termed ‘boring’ and ‘non-engaging’.

In comparison, people appreciated her confidence and attitude when supermodel Alessandra Ambrosio walked the ramp for Manish Malhotra. They wrote, “Only real models can shine on the ramp; actors just look good on social media.”

Overall, Khushi Kapoor’s ramp debut was as glamorous as it was thought, but it turned out to be a dud on social media. Fans now demand that designers give a platform to ‘real models’ again.

