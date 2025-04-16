Manushi Chhillar, Rasha Thadani & Khushi Kapoor Approved Beach Outfits to Steal This Summer

This week, Manushi Chhillar, Rasha Thadani, and Khushi Kapoor gave us a masterclass in vacation-ready looks, each embracing summer chic in their signature way. Their outfits set major seasonal trends from beachwear to sunset silhouettes and casual glam.

Manushi Chhillar exuded bold elegance in a black net-patterned, full-body swim-covering suit layered over a classic black bikini set. The outfit struck the perfect balance between edgy and classy, giving beachwear a modern twist. With her hair swept to one side and makeup in nude brown tones, Manushi Chhillar let the outfit do all the talking. Her minimalist glam look highlighted her natural beauty, while the all-black ensemble oozed confidence and power.

Meanwhile, Rasha Thadani embraced soft femininity as she soaked in a shiny white corset dress in the sunset. The outfit featured a backless top paired with a coordinated mini skirt, creating an ethereal yet playful vibe. Rasha Thadani opted for glossy makeup with pink-toned lips and blushed cheeks, adding a romantic glow to her appearance. Her open hair flowed effortlessly, adding a dreamy finish to her golden hour aesthetic.

Adding a splash of Gen Z street style to the mix, Khushi Kapoor kept things effortlessly cool in a white halter-neck bralette top. She layered it with a dark-toned, multicolor shrug that added depth to the outfit and paired it with high-waisted denim shorts—perfect for a laid-back day out. Khushi Kapoor elevated the look with a bun hairstyle, black sunglasses, small white earrings, and a soft brown-toned lip, creating a balanced blend of casual and chic.

These young style icons showcased a different summer mood—beach glam, sunset-ready elegance, or effortless daywear. Manushi Chhillar, Rasha Thadani, and Khushi Kapoor are not just following trends but defining them. Their recent appearances serve as the ultimate fashion inspiration for the season, proving that whether you’re at the beach, catching sunsets, or strolling around town, there’s a perfect look for every summer moment.

So, if you’re building your vacation wardrobe, take notes—these fashion-forward stars serve all the cues you need to make this summer your most stylish one yet.