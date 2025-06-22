Manushi Chhillar Turns Miss World Stage Into Her Runway

Manushi Chhillar knows how to command a room, and her recent appearance at the Miss World 2025 stage was a stunning reminder of her timeless charm. This time, not as a contestant but as a judge, she embraced the moment with a showstopping red ensemble that oozed elegance and quiet power.

Manushi Chhillar wore a deep red gown that made an unforgettable statement

The one-shoulder design brought drama with its asymmetric silhouette—short and thigh-high on one side and long and flowing on the other. The dress featured soft ruffles and a delicate floral pattern, adding both texture and romance to the bold hue. Paired with sparkly heels, it was the perfect mix of grace and glamour.

Keeping the accessories minimal yet effective, Manushi Chhillar opted for golden floral stud earrings, a delicate bracelet, and dainty rings—each piece carefully chosen to enhance rather than overpower her look. Her fashion sense here echoed her caption: a perfect blend of past glory and present poise.

Smokey eyes with hints of gold and maroon created a rich

Her beauty look was equally on point, a warm gaze that matched the regal tones of her outfit. The makeup was kept balanced with a subtle lip, allowing the eyes and gown to remain the focal points.

Manushi Chhillar styled her hair in a sleek bun, leaving one soft flick gracefully falling on the side, adding that touch of effortless femininity. The hairstyle accentuated her features while maintaining an overall polished and elegant look.

With this appearance, Manushi Chhillar did more than judge a competition—she reminded the world why she’s still a reigning beauty icon. Her presence was not just a full-circle moment for her but a fashion inspiration for everyone watching.