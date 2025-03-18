In Pics: Manushi Chhillar To Ananya Panday – Divas Flaunt Their Golden Hour Glow

Bollywood beauties never fail to make one fall for their beauty. From red-carpet moments to becoming showstoppers on the runway, they know to grab attention wherever they go. This time, divas like Manushi Chillar, Sonam Bajwa, and Ananya Panday embrace their golden hour glow in comfort and style. Have a look below.

Manushi Chillar‘s Serene Moments In Golden Hour

Taking time off from her busy life, Manushi embarked on a vacation to seek peace and serenity. In the beauty of golden hour, the actress enjoyed watching the breathtaking lake in white attire. Her sunkissed glow and effortless style make one feel calm and composed. An evening like this is always special.

Ananya Panday‘s Sunkissed Glow

In the sunny weather, Ananya took time off to capture herself. The actress wore a simple and comfortable salwar suit, which she styled with rosy cheeks and nude lips. Her natural beauty, with sunkissed cheeks, made her look adorable, and we cannot get over her cuteness in this selfie. Are you too crushing on Ananya?

Sonam Bajwa‘s Bold Glam

For her black-and-white photoshoot, Sonam wore a sleeveless top with unbuttoned denim jeans, showcasing her bold and daring side. The sunrays falling on her in the bold photos raised her heat, making her the true icon. The actress knows how to grab attention, and no one can deny that.