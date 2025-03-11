Dear Netflix, Why Would You Agree To Something Like Nadaaniyan?

It is baffling. Why would Netflix India be so willing to score a self-goal? After phenomenal projects like Heeramandi, Amar Singh Chamkila, and the very recent Black Warrant -what can be termed as riveting storytelling- the platform goes on to stream a vomit named Nadaaniyan. Grotesque and garrulous, this masterpiece from the house of Karan Johar’s Dharmatic Entertainment is as disgraceful as Ranveer Ahlabadia’s buffoonery in a comic show. These are acts with no brains, stemming from a sense of entitlement and the idea that end users are mere fools, willing to tango with frivolity.

Sadly, Nadaaniyan has punctured the careers of Khushi Kapoor and Ibrahim Ali Khan. Sons and daughters of the alleged nepotism brigade, they must know that criticism follows when art is not taken seriously.

Nadaaniyan is so bad that it leaves a bitter scar in your mind, wondering if play school graduates helmed the project. Ibrahim and Khushi’s horrifying and horrendous performances make even Tiger Shroff’s ‘choti bachi hai kya’ act seem like gold dust.

It is a random, loose, hopeless, shameless collection of vignettes and one-liners that are strung together to create the semblance of a movie. Nadaaniyan is kindergarten stuff. It has neither a plot nor a subplot, performances, screenplay, or…. Wait, do these creative geniuses even care for finer details in filmmaking, or are they too busy misjudging the ‘reels’ generation?

The problem is 50-year-olds trying to create content for a generation they don’t understand or wrongly consider imprudent.

Good art cuts across ages and society, and fans laud and shower love and prosperity to powerful cinema like Chhava.

Thanks to Karan Johar for setting fire to Ibrahim and Khushi’s careers. They are now obnoxious talents in the eyes of entertainment lovers. Where will their redemption come from? Remember, bad choices hurt in life; they always come to haunt you.

Wonder, what was the need for Nadaaniyan? Is there too much money being wasted in the name of baseless experimentation? Why would Netflix decide to stream it without basic checks and balances?

Is it the charm of the big stars and the company of the fabulous that allows such scripts to get approved, or is it a true error of judgement?

We are in a medium where what we say or show is judged, lauded, and decided to be a hit or flop by end users. Take them for granted, and the mightiest sniff the dust.

By these acts of witlessness, where art is toy-play, both creators and platforms are creating a harmful and dreadful dent in the long run.

The thoughts in the article may seem like letting off steam, but at the core is resentment. It is preposterous that the supposed finest minds of the country can be so inconsiderate of their creative responsibilities towards the audiences.

Why bet on shallow souls when there is so much talent in the country who never get a shot as the privileged, non-deserving, disgraceful wannabe actors cut the line All the perfumes and fancy clothes cannot buy the love of the audiences. One cannot fake art, one cannot buy applause, and one cannot command respect unless one deserves it

Art is the greatest leveller. British actor Alan Rickman said, “Actors are agents of change. A film, a piece of theatre, a piece of music or a book can make a difference. It can change the world.”

And what exactly have we achieved with Nadaaniyan?

Entertainment is a serious business. Let us not forget it.