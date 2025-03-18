Karan Johar finally addresses the intense backlash that Ibrahim Ali Khan & Khushi Kapoor faced for ‘Nadaaniyan’

Filmmaker and producer Karan Johar recently addressed the criticism surrounding Nadaaniyan and the intense scrutiny faced by its lead actors, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor. Without directly commenting on the backlash, Johar chose to express his thoughts in a subtle yet pointed manner.

Referencing an old Bollywood song, ‘kuch toh log kahenge, logo ka kaam hai kehna. Chodo beeti baatein, kahi beet na jaaye rehna’, he remarked that people will always have opinions and that the best approach is to move forward without dwelling on negativity. His response indicated that he viewed the trolling as an inevitable part of the industry, one that should not be given undue attention.

The film, produced under Johar’s banner, has been at the center of discussions, with viewers divided over its content and performances. Social media has been abuzz with conversations, some appreciating the debut performances while others being highly critical.

Johar, known for launching new talent, has often faced debates around nepotism, and Nadaaniyan has only reignited those discussions. However, his comment suggested that he believes the industry must keep evolving despite public opinions.

While he did not engage with the backlash directly, his response indicated that he remains unfazed by the noise surrounding the film. Instead, he implied that artists and filmmakers should focus on their craft rather than getting caught up in online discourse.

As discussions around the film continue, Johar’s stance seems to reinforce his belief in allowing work to speak for itself rather than responding to every wave of criticism. Fans and critics alike now await what the filmmaker has in store next.