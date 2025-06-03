Khushi Kapoor Joins Rumoured Beau Vedang Raina for His 25th Birthday Bash in London

‘The Archies’ and ‘Jigra’ fame actor Vedang Raina recently celebrated his 25th birthday in London with family and close friends. But what caught the most attention was the presence of his rumoured girlfriend Khushi Kapoor. There have been speculations about the relationship between the two for a long time, but Vedang has never publicly accepted this relationship till now and it seems that this is his intention at the moment.

Pictures of this private birthday celebration of Vedang were shared on Instagram by his friend Kareema Barry. In one photo, Khushi Kapoor and Vedang are seen together, both wearing black outfits. Vedang cuts the cake and Khushi cheers him with a smile and claps. These cute moments have once again fueled discussions about their relationship.

Despite this, Vedang neither shared any photo of this occasion on his social media nor did he post any personal posts about Khushi.

The special thing is that Vedang Raina has not yet given any public statement about Khushi. Neither did he mention her in any interview, nor did he ever give any hint about this relationship. Earlier in an interview with GQ, he had said that at the moment his focus is only on his career, and dating is not a priority for him.

At the same time, Khushi Kapoor also said in an interview to Bazaar India that she always remains private about her personal life, and wants people to know her by her work.

At present, there is curiosity among the fans about the pairing of these two, but the silence from Vedang Raina makes it clear that until he himself wants to say something, this relationship will remain limited to discussions only.

