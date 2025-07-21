Ahaan Panday to Pratibha Ranta: 7 Newcomers Who Lit Up the Big Screen with Their Debuts

Bollywood has always had a flair for introducing fresh talent, but this new generation of debutants is something else entirely. With dazzling screen presence, raw talent, and a hunger to perform, they made their arrivals, quintessential ones.

Here’s a look at seven debutants who made their very first film unforgettable:

Ahaan Panday – Saiyaara

Cool, confident, and completely in command, Ahaan Panday’s debut in Saiyaara has Bollywood buzzing. His effortless charm and grounded performance mark the arrival of a true star in the making.

Vedang Raina – The Archies

Vedang brought suave charisma and a magnetic screen presence in Zoya Akhtar’s retro musical The Archies. He held his own among star kids and even managed to steal a few scenes.

Lakshya – Kill

High-octane, intense, and full of fire, Lakshya made a jaw-dropping debut in the action thriller Kill. With slick moves and raw emotion, he is clearly built for the big screen.

Pratibha Ranta – Laapataa Ladies

As Jaya, Pratibha brought warmth and authenticity that lingered long after the film ended. Her nuanced performance felt lived-in and heartfelt.

Nitanshi Goel – Laapataa Ladies

Nitanshi’s turn as Phool was all heart and spark. Innocent yet determined, she won hearts with her expressive performance and natural flair.

Rasha Thadani – Azaad

A show-stealer in every sense, Rasha wowed audiences with her role in Azaad. Her viral dance moves and emotional depth show she has both talent and screen magnetism.

Aneet Padda – Saiyaara

Elegant and emotionally tuned in, Aneet’s performance in Saiyaara was a pleasant surprise. Her chemistry with Ahaan and expressive acting make her one to watch.

With such strong debuts, the future of Bollywood as it seems, is in safe hands.