Boss Babe Vibes Only: Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday & Shanaya Kapoor

These Gen-Z divas are turning heads with their fierce fashion choices — blending sharp tailoring, bold hues, and effortless glam into looks that scream confidence and charisma.

Suhana Khan took power dressing to new heights in a bold cobalt blue fitted suit. The sleek silhouette hugged her curves perfectly, radiating elegance and strength. She kept the styling clean with a dazzling statement necklace and soft, voluminous waves cascading down one shoulder. Her makeup was kept classic — dewy skin, a flush of pink on the cheeks, and a nude glossy lip to let the outfit do the talking. Blue might symbolize calm, but Suhana Khan looked nothing short of electric.

Ananya Panday, on the other hand, made a rich maroon pantsuit look like the ultimate style anthem for winter. The double-breasted blazer with exaggerated shoulders and wide-leg trousers created a structured yet relaxed vibe. She opted for pointed heels and minimal accessories, letting the deep berry hue make all the impact. Ananya Panday’s makeup was soft glam — bronzed cheeks, subtly lined eyes, and muted lips — while her blow-dried hair added just the right amount of volume and bounce.

Then came Shanaya Kapoor, who redefined elegance in a creamy ivory suit. The low-cut blazer added a hint of sensuality, balancing the masculine tailoring of the outfit. Her effortless pose and hands-in-pocket attitude gave major editorial energy. Shanaya Kapoor styled her soft waves with a middle part, keeping her glam minimal yet luminous — think glowing skin, nude lips, and a hint of highlighter catching the light.

These three fashion-forward stars have proved that suits aren’t just boardroom basics anymore. Whether it’s the color play, the fit, or the attitude, Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, and Shanaya Kapoor are making power suits the ultimate fashion flex. Be it red carpets or Instagram, they’re showing us how to slay like a boss — unapologetically and in style.