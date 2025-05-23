‘King’: Saurabh Shukla’s entry in Shah Rukh Khan- Suhana Khan’s Film

Big news related to the film ‘King’ has come to light. Veteran actor Saurabh Shukla has now become a part of this much-awaited film. Shahrukh Khan and his daughter Suhana Khan have heartily welcomed Saurabh Shukla by sending him a gift. To know more, read below.

Senior Bollywood actor Saurabh Shukla has now become a part of Shahrukh Khan and Suhana Khan’s upcoming film ‘King’. Saurabh Shukla himself gave this information through a post on social media. He also shared a lovely welcome gift sent by Shahrukh-Suhana, which also included a heartfelt message.

Saurabh Shukla wrote in an emotional manner in his post,

‘With iamsrk after years & the little princess for the first time’

The film ‘King’ is being produced by Shahrukh Khan under his production house Red Chillies Entertainment. The film will be directed by action film master Siddharth Anand, while its story has been written by thriller expert Sujoy Ghosh.

Apart from Shah Rukh and Suhana, actors like Saurabh Shukla, Deepika Padukone, Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Abhay Verma and Jaideep Ahlawat will also be seen in important roles in this film.

‘King’ will be a thriller and emotion-filled film, which is not only a grand launch of Suhana Khan, but can also prove to be a big visual treat for Indian cinema.

