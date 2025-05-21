Shah Rukh Khan Begins Filming of Much-Awaited ‘KING’

Shah Rukh Khan and director Siddharth Anand have started the first schedule of shooting of their much-talked-about film ‘King’. Suhana Khan and Abhay Verma will be seen in the initial shooting, while Shah Rukh Khan will join the set a little late.

According to reports, the makers are planning to release this film on Gandhi Jayanti 2026, i.e. October 2. This day falls on Friday and is also a national holiday, due to which the film is expected to get a blockbuster opening.

Shah Rukh Khan broke records with films like Pathan, Jawan and Dunki in 2023. In such a situation, the expectations of the audience about ‘King’ are sky high. It is believed that this film can also enter the 500 crore club, especially if it is released on a holiday.

What is the story of the film?

‘King’ is a revenge based thriller, in which Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in the role of a rough and tough gangster. There is an incident in the story, which changes the life of Suhana Khan’s character and she embarks on the path of revenge.

Talking about the cast, Deepika Padukone is in the lead role. Abhishek Bachchan will be seen in the role of a villain. Big names like Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi, Jaideep Ahlawat, Abhay Verma and Rani Mukherjee are also a part of the film

According to a Mid-Day report, some of Shah Rukh’s action scenes have already been shot, in which his body double has been used. The security of the set has been kept very tight so that no detail is leaked.

It is clear that ‘King’ is not just a film, but is going to be a mega event, in which the father-daughter duo will be seen together on the big screen for the first time.