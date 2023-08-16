Here are five traditional picks from Karan Singh Chhabra’s wardrobe to enrich your festive fashion statement

Karan Singh Chhabra is a young and talented actor who has impressed with his performance. Besides being a splendid actor, Karan is one such style inspiration who never misses the chance to amaze us with his style statement and fashion sense.

As the festive season is around the corner we always look up to the celebrities who always influenced us with their style and fashion appearance and young actor Karan Singh Chhabra is one of those actors who always leaves an impact on us with his attire and has always been a person who carries style with ease.

Here are five pictures that prove that Karan is the ultimate fashion inspiration when it comes to impressing us with his attire.

Keeping it cool and stylish in a maroon kurta

The actor posted a picture of him from the Eid celebration where he dons a maroon kurta on the festive and he was looking suave stylish and cool in the attire.



Rocking in the Blue Sherwani

The actor was seen wearing a blue sherwani in a wedding function and in the attire he was looking classy and royal which also sets wedding fashion goals.

Slaying in the cream color kurta and black jacket

Karan grabs the spotlight with his simple yet attractive attire which combines of cream colour Kurta and black jacket. He wore it at Akshay Tritiya Festival and he was looking effortlessly stylish in the attire.



Wearing the turban with pride

The young actor who is also a Punjabi shines in the Punjabi cultural attire where he was seen wearing the light blue kurta and jacket with a turban on the head. He was carrying the attire with pride.

The Kurta and Payjama never look so appealing

The actor was spotted at a wedding function where he wore a kurta and payjama which was a complete match to the wedding function and he was looking so damn stylish in the attire.