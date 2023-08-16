ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Releases

Here are five traditional picks from Karan Singh Chhabra’s wardrobe to enrich your festive fashion statement

Karan Singh Chhabra is a young and talented actor who has impressed with his performance. Besides being a splendid actor, Karan is one such style inspiration who never misses the chance to amaze us with his style statement and fashion sense.

Author: IWMBuzz
16 Aug,2023 19:53:32
Here are five traditional picks from Karan Singh Chhabra’s wardrobe to enrich your festive fashion statement 843353

Karan Singh Chhabra is a young and talented actor who has impressed with his performance. Besides being a splendid actor, Karan is one such style inspiration who never misses the chance to amaze us with his style statement and fashion sense.

As the festive season is around the corner we always look up to the celebrities who always influenced us with their style and fashion appearance and young actor Karan Singh Chhabra is one of those actors who always leaves an impact on us with his attire and has always been a person who carries style with ease.

Here are five pictures that prove that Karan is the ultimate fashion inspiration when it comes to impressing us with his attire.

Keeping it cool and stylish in a maroon kurta

The actor posted a picture of him from the Eid celebration where he dons a maroon kurta on the festive and he was looking suave stylish and cool in the attire.

Here are five traditional picks from Karan Singh Chhabra’s wardrobe to enrich your festive fashion statement 843352
Rocking in the Blue Sherwani

The actor was seen wearing a blue sherwani in a wedding function and in the attire he was looking classy and royal which also sets wedding fashion goals.

Here are five traditional picks from Karan Singh Chhabra’s wardrobe to enrich your festive fashion statement 843346

Here are five traditional picks from Karan Singh Chhabra’s wardrobe to enrich your festive fashion statement 843347

Here are five traditional picks from Karan Singh Chhabra’s wardrobe to enrich your festive fashion statement 843348

Here are five traditional picks from Karan Singh Chhabra’s wardrobe to enrich your festive fashion statement 843349

Here are five traditional picks from Karan Singh Chhabra’s wardrobe to enrich your festive fashion statement 843350

Here are five traditional picks from Karan Singh Chhabra’s wardrobe to enrich your festive fashion statement 843351

Slaying in the cream color kurta and black jacket

Karan grabs the spotlight with his simple yet attractive attire which combines of cream colour Kurta and black jacket. He wore it at Akshay Tritiya Festival and he was looking effortlessly stylish in the attire.

Here are five traditional picks from Karan Singh Chhabra’s wardrobe to enrich your festive fashion statement 843342

Here are five traditional picks from Karan Singh Chhabra’s wardrobe to enrich your festive fashion statement 843343

Here are five traditional picks from Karan Singh Chhabra’s wardrobe to enrich your festive fashion statement 843344

Here are five traditional picks from Karan Singh Chhabra’s wardrobe to enrich your festive fashion statement 843345
Wearing the turban with pride

The young actor who is also a Punjabi shines in the Punjabi cultural attire where he was seen wearing the light blue kurta and jacket with a turban on the head. He was carrying the attire with pride.

Here are five traditional picks from Karan Singh Chhabra’s wardrobe to enrich your festive fashion statement 843341

The Kurta and Payjama never look so appealing

The actor was spotted at a wedding function where he wore a kurta and payjama which was a complete match to the wedding function and he was looking so damn stylish in the attire.

Here are five traditional picks from Karan Singh Chhabra’s wardrobe to enrich your festive fashion statement 843339

Here are five traditional picks from Karan Singh Chhabra’s wardrobe to enrich your festive fashion statement 843340

About The Author
IWMBuzz

Journalist. covering Indian television News, Bollywood, OTT News and digital ecosystem, Gaming, Sports, Lifestyle, creators, Celebrity News and Shows.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
I love the idea and I hope the audience likes this part too says Karan Singh Chhabra who will host the stage for the Mahajan family 837730
I love the idea and I hope the audience likes this part too says Karan Singh Chhabra who will host the stage for the Mahajan family
I was excited and of course under some pressure at the same time - Karan Singh Chhabra on 'Chatrapathi' 803788
I was excited and of course under some pressure at the same time – Karan Singh Chhabra on ‘Chatrapathi’
Actor & Celebrity Talk show host Karan Singh Chhabra felicitated by Bollywood star Sonu Sood
Exclusive: Bigg Boss fame Kriti Verma bags web series Pranksters
Exclusive: Karan Singh Chhabra joins the cast of web series Pranksters
Karan Taneja and Karan Singh Chhabra roped in for Star Plus’ Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji
Karan Taneja and Karan Singh Chhabra roped in for Star Plus’ Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji
Latest Stories
Monalisa Looks Jaw-Dropping In Black Bodycon And Pink-tastic Eyes; See Here 843286
Monalisa Looks Jaw-Dropping In Black Bodycon And Pink-tastic Eyes; See Here
Watch: Tamannaah Bhatia celebrates ‘Independence Day’ in New Jersey 843193
Watch: Tamannaah Bhatia celebrates ‘Independence Day’ in New Jersey
“She's an urban girl,” Ayushmann Khurrana opens up on his doubts about Ananya Panday’s fit for Dream Girl 2 role 843360
“She’s an urban girl,” Ayushmann Khurrana opens up on his doubts about Ananya Panday’s fit for Dream Girl 2 role
Sneak Peek Into Ritabhari Chakraborty And Mimi Chakraborty's Independence Day Celebration 843139
Sneak Peek Into Ritabhari Chakraborty And Mimi Chakraborty’s Independence Day Celebration
A Glittery Musical Mehfil Night Hosted By Star Plus, Graced By The Cast Of Anupama, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si 843358
A Glittery Musical Mehfil Night Hosted By Star Plus, Graced By The Cast Of Anupama, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si
Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan wall art created in front of Mannat by talented artist Kanak Nanda ignited frenzy among fans 843333
Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan wall art created in front of Mannat by talented artist Kanak Nanda ignited frenzy among fans
Read Latest News