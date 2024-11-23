Suhana Khan wishes rumored beau, Agastya Nanda on his birthday

Suhana Khan recently took to Instagram Stories to wish Agastya Nanda on his 24th birthday, sharing a playful and lighthearted monochromatic image of the two. In the picture, Suhana is seen smiling brightly as she pulls Agastya’s ear, while he reacts with a smile of his own. She captioned the post with a simple “Happy Birthday,” adding a personal touch to the celebratory moment.

The post quickly caught attention, given the ongoing speculation about their relationship. Suhana and Agastya, who have often been seen together, have been the subject of dating rumors for some time. However, neither Suhana nor Agastya has addressed these rumors or commented publicly on their equation.

Both Suhana and Agastya belong to prominent families in the film industry. Suhana, the daughter of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, made her debut alongside Agastya, Vedan Raina, Khushi Kapoor and more in The Archies, a Netflix project directed by Zoya Akhtar. Agastya, the grandson of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan is the son of Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Nikhil Nanda. Their camaraderie, both on and off-screen, has fueled speculation about their personal relationship, though their posts and appearances together often remain focused on friendship and professional collaborations.

While fans continue to speculate about the nature of their bond, the birthday post serves as another glimpse into their friendship. Whether they are romantically involved or simply close friends, the pair’s interactions often spark curiosity among followers.

On the workfront, Suhana is rumored to be a part of the film, KING alongside father Shah Rukh Khan while Agastya is rumored to star in Sriram Raghavan’s Ikkis.