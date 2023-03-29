Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan is already a star even before making her debut in Bollywood with The Archies. She is also a social media sensation and as soon as she drops her picture on social media, it goes instantly viral. Currently, she is in the news as rumours of her romance with Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda are brewing.

As per reports in Times Of India, a video of Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda from Ahan Shetty’s girlfriend Tania Shroff’s birthday bash has surfaced online. The clip shows Agastya escorting Suhana to her car and then giving her a flying kiss. As Suhana gets inside her car, Agastya sends a flying kiss her way. He then heads back inside to the party, accompanied by Ahan Shetty.

Earlier this year, it had been reported that the two began dating on the sets of their debut film The Archies and are quite serious about each other.

