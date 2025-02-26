Suhana Khan Serves Wedding Vibes In Ivory Lehenga With Emerald Jewelleries

When it comes to fashion, newbie Suhana Khan knows boundaries to create a mesmerizing, elegant, and classy appearance wherever she goes. Recently, the fashion icon opted for an ivory lehenga, embracing timeless charm and exuding effortless grace and modern allure. Let’s delve into her full look.

Suhana picked an elite piece from the clothing brand Torani. The deep back and leap-snapped front neckline balances modernity with elegance. The white features a neckline embellished with golden threadwork and intricate designs stitched with sequins, creating a compelling look.

‘The Archies’ actress opted for a matching puckered skirt featuring traditional golden threadwork with sparkling sequins. With a matching dupatta featuring golden border embellishments, it looks simple yet defines royalty. Suhana elevated her glam with her choice of jewelry, adding an extra dose of glamour. She picked a green emerald choker and necklace, creating a contrasting look. At the same time, matching earrings, bangles, and rings completed her look.

Leaving her hair open and secured in a half-open style made her look beautiful. At the same time, the kajal eyes, shung cheeks, nude matte lips, and black bindi looked top-notch. In the striking moments, Suhana made us fall for her in the traditional look.

Suhana Khan marked her debut in films with the OTT film The Archies. Before that, she appeared in the short film The Grey Part of Blue in 2019.