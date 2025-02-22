Aadar Jain & Alekha Advani tie the knot; Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt have a moment with the paps

Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani recently celebrated their wedding in Mumbai, following their Christian ceremony in Goa. The couple took their vows in a traditional Hindu ceremony on Friday, surrounded by family and friends. The event saw the presence of several well-known personalities from the film industry and business world.

Aadar wore a white sherwani paired with an emerald necklace, while Alekha opted for a red lehenga with intricate golden embroidery. Their wedding celebrations were marked by heartfelt moments and lively interactions, with numerous pictures and videos shared online.

The guest list included Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt, and other prominent members of the Kapoor family. Business figures like Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta also attended, along with celebrities such as Rekha, Gauri Khan, and Suhana Khan.

A lighthearted moment occurred when Ranbir Kapoor, while posing with Alia Bhatt, was asked to stand alone for a picture. His immediate response, “Pagal ho kya?” drew laughter from both Alia and the photographers. Another unscripted moment took place when Alekha paused during the post-wedding photoshoot to sneeze before continuing with the pictures.

The wedding brought together family, friends, and well-wishers for a memorable celebration. With the couple now officially married, their well-wishers eagerly await glimpses of their new journey ahead.