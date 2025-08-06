No Foul Play In Sunjay Kapur’s Death, Confirms UK Coroner

The sudden death of industrialist Sunjay Kapur, ex-husband of Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor, during a polo match in London last month, had fuelled speculation and family tensions. However, the Surrey Coroner’s Office has now confirmed that Kapur was not murdered and died of natural causes.

British medical authorities revealed that the 56-year-old suffered from left ventricular hypertrophy and ischemic heart disease, conditions that led to a fatal heart attack during the match. “In light of this, the investigation has now been discontinued pursuant to Section 4 of the Coroners and Justice Act 2009… there will be no need for an inquest,” stated the coroner. (as per Times Now)

Earlier media reports suggested Kapur may have had an allergic reaction after accidentally swallowing a bee, triggering the heart attack. His death had also sparked a reported power struggle over the Rs 30,000 crore Sona Group, raising further questions at the time.

Kapur’s funeral and prayer meet were held in Delhi, attended by his ex-wife Karisma Kapoor and their two children, Samaira and Kiaan. The couple had divorced in 2016. He later married model and entrepreneur Priya Sachdev.

With the official confirmation ruling out foul play, focus now shifts to the future of Kapur’s vast business empire and the role of his mother, Rani Kapur, in the family’s next steps.