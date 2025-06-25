Kareena Kapoor Wishes Karisma Kapoor On Her Birthday, Says “Tough Times Don’t Last, The Toughest Sisters Do”

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor has given a heart-touching message to her sister Karisma Kapoor on her 51st birthday. Kareena’s post has come amid difficult times for her family, as Karisma’s ex-husband Sanjay Kapoor passed away just a few weeks ago.

Kareena shared a cute picture of Karisma and Saif Ali Khan on Instagram and wrote, “This is my most favourite picture of you both. To the strongest and the bestest girl in the universe… It’s been a tough year for us … out you know what…as they say tough times don’t last … the toughest sisters do…To my Sister, my mother, my best friend …Happy birthday my Lolo @therealkarismakapoor

Karisma Kapoor’s ex-husband Sanjay Kapoor died on June 12 while playing polo in London. After this, Karisma along with her children Samaira and Kiaan went to Delhi with Kareena and Saif, where the funeral and prayer meeting were organised.

This post of Kareena clearly shows that even though the family is in grief, the love and togetherness between sisters is the strongest.

