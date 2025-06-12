Karisma Kapoor’s ex husband Sunjay Kapur dies: Media Reports

Media reports suggest Karisma Kapoor’s ex husband Sunjay Kapur has breathed his last

Sad news coming in.

India Today has reported that Sunjay Kapur, industrialist and ex-husband of Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor, has passed away after reportedly suffering a heart attack while playing polo.

It is said that Sunjay, suffered health complications while playing polo and was rushed to a hospital. However, all attempt to save him went futile and Sunjay entered the gates of heaven.

Sunjay was previously married to Karisma Kapoor, with whom he has two children — daughter Samaira and son Kiaan. He was currently married to Priya Sachdev.

This is a developing story and we will soon update the space with more information.

We offer our condolences to the bereaved family.