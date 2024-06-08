Karisma Kapoor shares a priceless pic with Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt from the Anant-Radhika cruise bash

The Kapoor clan is indeed always planning their next vacation, and it wouldn’t be unfair to say that the images they share are precious.

And while it wasn’t a planned holiday per se but the family was amongst the invitees on the recently held Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant pre-wedding cruise bash.

Karisma Kapoor went on to share an image from their cruise trip and it can easily be said that it is priceless.

As Kapoor is dolled up in an adorable black gown with a hat and shades on, the image especially gained notice because it includes none other than Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.

Both Bhatt and Kapoor also seem to be in the cruise bash mood as they are in their perfect holiday attire, where Bhatt is wearing a pink tanktop, a hat and shades, while Kapoor is dressed in blue shirts and a blue shirt with a hat and glasses on as well-

The image, as we can see, also includes their cousin, Armaan Jain and his wife, Anissa Malhotra. Kapoor tagged the image as ‘familiglia’ with several emojis ahead.

The cruise as we know headed to Italy, where a huge chunk of Bollywood was present apart from other dignitaries.

As known, after two major pre-wedding celebrations Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are all set to tie the knot on July 12 in Mumbai.