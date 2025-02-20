Aadar Jain calls 4 years ‘Time-Pass’; Tara Sutaria’s Mom reacts with cryptic post

Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani recently hosted their mehndi ceremony, surrounded by close family and friends. The event was attended by members of the Kapoor family, including Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, and Rima Jain, along with Soni Razdan and other loved ones.

During the celebration, Aadar shared a heartfelt speech about his relationship with Alekha. In a video that surfaced online, he spoke about his long-standing feelings for her, mentioning that his journey toward being with her took 20 years. He expressed that the wait was worthwhile and referred to their time apart as a phase of “time-pass.”

His remarks led to speculation that he was subtly referencing his past relationship with actress Tara Sutaria, whom he dated for four years. Amid the wedding festivities, Tara’s mother, Tina Sutaria, posted a quote on her Instagram story about respect in relationships. The post suggested that men should consider whether their words would be acceptable if said to their mothers or daughters. This sparked curiosity about whether the message was directed at Aadar.

Aadar and Alekha’s wedding has been a major highlight, with pictures and videos from their ceremonies making rounds on social media. The couple officially tied the knot in early 2024 in Goa, opting for a private white wedding with close family and friends in attendance.

They got engaged in September 2024, sharing their joy with a social media post that made their relationship public. Their wedding celebrations continue to be a topic of discussion, with glimpses from their ceremonies drawing attention.