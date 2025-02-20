Kareena Kapoor dances on ‘Tareefan’ at Aadar Jain & Alekha Advani’s mehendi

Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani began their wedding celebrations with a Mehendi function filled with music and dance. The event, attended by family and close friends, brought together several members of the Kapoor clan, making it a night to remember.

Videos and pictures from the celebration quickly surfaced online, showing candid moments from the gathering. One of the standout clips featured Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Ranbir Kapoor sharing the dance floor. In the video, the Kapoor sisters encouraged Alia to join them, while Ranbir later stepped in to groove along. The group danced to Sukhbir’s popular track Ishq Tera Tadpave, adding to the lively atmosphere.

Another video captured Kareena dancing to her hit song Tareefan before moving towards Aadar on stage. Guests cheered as the bride and groom embraced the festive spirit, participating in dance performances and expressing their joy.

The Mehendi ceremony, part of their pre-wedding festivities, was a mix of traditional customs and celebratory moments. The couple, surrounded by their loved ones, enjoyed the occasion, making it a memorable start to their wedding journey.

As their wedding approaches, more glimpses from the ongoing festivities continue to capture attention. Fans eagerly await more moments from the grand celebrations, which have already set the tone for an eventful union.