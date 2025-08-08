Arjun Rampal’s Old Statement on Kareena Kapoor’s Intimate Scene Resurfaces: “I enjoyed being cozy with Kareena”

Arjun Rampal’s 13-year-old statement came back into the news. On the intimate scene with Kareena Kapoor, he said, “I enjoyed it.” Netizens said, “How weird is this!”

During the promotions of Madhur Bhandarkar’s film Heroine, released in 2012, Arjun Rampal made a statement that is once again creating a stir on social media. Arjun had said at that time on his intimate scenes with Kareena Kapoor, “I enjoyed being cozy with Kareena”.

He said this light-heartedly, but now, after 13 years, when this statement surfaced again on the internet, the netizens did not like it.

A user posted on Reddit, and Arjun’s statement went viral again. People express their displeasure by calling it “creepy” and “cringeworthy.” One user wrote, “Ew, I did not know he said this, very creepy,” while another wrote, “This is such a creepy comment.”

However, it is believed that Arjun said this jokingly. In today’s world, where everything is recorded on social media, even old things can create new controversy.

Let us tell you that in Heroine, Kareena Kapoor played the role of a faded superstar, “Maahi Arora.” Arjun Rampal and Randeep Hooda also played important roles in the film. Made on a budget of 35 crores, this film did not do well at the box office and could earn about 33 crores. Regarding the work front, Arjun Rampal was recently seen in Rana Naidu Season 2, while Kareena Kapoor was last seen in The Buckingham Murders.

Stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for more updates!