Mother’s Day Special: From Mandira Bedi to Sushmita Sen, these Bollywood single moms are real-life superwomen

Mother’s Day is celebrated every year on the second Sunday of May (on 11 May). Honoring mothers who have shaped our lives with unconditional love and sacrifice is a beautiful reminder. However, every day belongs to mothers who balance countless roles and dreams and face challenges gracefully.

While motherhood in past generations often revolved around domestic responsibilities within joint families, today’s mothers redefine the term. Modern moms are more independent, career-focused, and unapologetically carving their paths while giving their children the best of themselves.

Bollywood is no different. Several actresses have embraced single motherhood, proving that family, love, and success come in many forms. Here’s a look at some of the industry’s most admired single moms raising their children with strength, grace, and an indomitable spirit!

Mandira Bedi

Mandira Bedi faced one of the most heartbreaking moments when she lost her husband, Raj Kaushal, in 2021. She has shown incredible strength as a mother to two children, Vir and daughter Tara. Despite her grief, she continues to work in fitness, hosting, and acting, proving that resilience and love for one’s family can carry you forward. She inspires countless women, known for her optimism and constant efforts to motivate her followers to embrace every challenge with a positive spirit.

Neena Gupta

A true trailblazer, Neena Gupta raised her daughter Masaba as a single mother in the 1980s when societal norms were far less accepting. Despite limited opportunities in her early years, Neena never gave up on her career or child. Today, both mother and daughter are celebrated in their fields, with Neena as a powerhouse actress and Masaba as a top fashion designer, proving that with determination and courage, anything is possible.

Malaika Arora

After her divorce from Arbaaz Khan, Malaika Arora became a single mother to their son, Arhaan. She has balanced her work as a fitness icon, reality show judge, entrepreneur, and fashion influencer while maintaining a close, loving bond with her teenage son. Malaika shows that a woman’s personal and professional identity can thrive alongside motherhood.

Karisma Kapoor

Karisma Kapoor has gracefully raised her two children, Samaira and Kiaan, after separating from Sanjay Kapur. While she chose to step back from films for a while, Karisma has made selective and impactful returns to the screen, proving that she’s still a star. She continues to balance parenting, career, and personal growth.

Sushmita Sen

One of the most iconic examples is Sushmita Sen, who adopted her daughters Renee and Alisah long before adoption by single women was common in India. She raised them with love and confidence while maintaining her acting career, fitness brand, and philanthropic work.

Amrita Singh

After her separation from Saif Ali Khan, Amrita Singh raised their children, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim, mainly alone. Known for her protective and guiding presence, Amrita played a big role in shaping Sara’s career in Bollywood while staying largely away from the limelight herself, despite once having a flourishing acting career of her own.

Ekta Kapoor

One of the most successful producers, Ekta Kapoor, chose to become a mother through surrogacy in 2019. Balancing a media empire with single motherhood, Ekta shows that ambition and maternal love can coexist beautifully. She remains fiercely private about her son Ravie while continuing to create some of India’s biggest television, digital, and Bollywood hits.