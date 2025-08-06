Pyaar Sey Bandhe Rishte Show Cast, Release Date, Where To Watch, And More

Pyaar Se Bandhe Rishte is all set to premiere soon. Produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms, the new show is a story of a sweet girl, Saanchi, who enters a wealthy household, unaware of the secrets she carries. Viewers will see new drama, magic, and love when Saanchi meets Reyansh. Check out the cast, characters, release date, and more.

1) Avinash Mishra

Bigg Boss 18 contestant Avinash Mishra, who has appeared in shows like Nath Zewar Ya Zanjeer, Ye Teri Galiyaan, and others, is all set to make hearts flutter with his new role as a rich boy named Reyansh.

2) Dipali Sharma

Known for her appearance in the StarPlus show Yeh Hai Chahtein, Dipali is all set to lead the show this time as the female lead. She will appear in the character of Saanchi, paired opposite Avinash Mishra.

3) Shhraddha Surve

Shraddha will appear as one of the female leads in the show. The actress is marking her debut in shows with Pyaar Sey Bandhe Rishte. She is known for her active social media presence, often sharing glimpses into fashion and lifestyle.

4) Vaishnavi Macdonald

She has appeared in shows like Shaktimaan, Parineeti, Meet, and more. She has been roped in to play a key role in Pyaar Sey Bandhe Rishte. Details about her character are yet to be revealed.

5) Saptrishi Ghosh

He is a popular actor in the entertainment world. The actor is known for his appearance in the StarPlus show Iss Ishq Ka Rabb Rakha. He will now appear in the show Pyaar Sey Bandhe Rishte in an important role.

6) Shabaaz Abdullah Badi

He is a well-known actor in the town, having appeared in hit shows like Pandya Store and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. He will now appear in a key role in Avinash Mishra’s headlined show.

7) Chirag Pandya

He has appeared in several hit shows and movies in a side character, and this time he will appear in Pyaar Sey Bandhe Rishte. His character details are yet to be revealed.

8) Meenakshi Chugh

Having worked in popular projects like Gustakh Ishq, Kesari Veer, Udaipur Files, and more, Meenakshi, with her skillful acting, will add more drama and spice in the upcoming show Pyaar Sey Bandhe Rishte.

9) Kajal Kanchan Dani

She is a veteran actress who has appeared in several shows, including Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan, Paatiala Babes, and more. She will now appear in a key role in the upcoming show.

10) Hiral Jain

Known for her appearances in shows like Jhanak, Kumkum Bhagya, Mannat, Mann Sundar, Bindya Sarkar, and more, is all set to return to the screen with the new show.

11) Pooja Kava

She became a household name with her appearance in the Zee TV show Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan. Now the actress will appear in the show Pyaar Sey Bandhe Rishte in a key role.

Release Date And Where To Watch

Pyaar Sey Bandhe Rishte is Ekta Kapoor’s new show, and you can watch it on the YouTube channel of Balaji Telefilms. The show will premiere on August 7, 2025.