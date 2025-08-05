Bade Achhe Lagte Hain – Naya Season Serial Spoiler: Bhagyashree Donates Her Blood To Rishabh’s Father – Will Rishabh Still Betray Her?

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain – Naya Season, the Sony Entertainment Television show produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms, has seen engaging drama revolving around Bhagyashree (Shivangi Joshi) and Rishabh (Harshad Chopda). As Bhagyashree goes beyond her limits to help him save his father, Rishabh feels guilty and struggles with his mixed emotions.

Check out the latest update on Bade Achhe Lagte Hain – Naya Season upcoming episode spoiler number 37 airing on 5 August 2025

In the upcoming episode, you will see a heartfelt drama when Rishabh learns about Bhagyashree’s selfless act to save his father. As Rishabh comes to the hospital to see his father, the nurse asks him where he was as his father was critical. However, the nurse shares the surprising news that an unknown girl donated her blood to save his father. Rishabh is shocked to see that Bhagyashree donated her blood to his father.

Rishabh finds himself confused as the person who saved his father today is the one because of whom his father is hospitalised. Bhagyashree feels dizzy after donating her blood, but Rishabh holds her in his arms as she faints. In a heartfelt moment, Bhagyashree reveals that she stayed for him and also helped someone. The scene intensifies as Rishabh goes to reveal that the person to whom she donated her blood is his father.

Will Rishabh tell Bhagyashree the truth and reconsider his plan to betray her?

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Naya Season tells the story of Bhagyashree Iyer, a South Indian girl played by Shivangi Joshi, whose heart is broken when her boyfriend abandons her after she leaves her house for him. Bhagyashree finds it difficult to trust and love again, but her parents, who are unaware of the truth, come to meet her and her husband in Mumbai, and then she takes the help of her colleague, a Punjabi boy, Rishabh Kapoor, played by Harshad Chopda, who fakes to be her husband and their love story begins.