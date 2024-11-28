Ranbir, Kareena & the entire Kapoor family welcome Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani in their roka ceremony

The Kapoor family recently came together to celebrate a special occasion as Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani marked the beginning of their journey together with a traditional roka ceremony. The event, hosted by the Kapoor and Jain families, welcomed Alekha into the family with warmth and joy.

The ceremony was attended by Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, and Karisma Kapoor, along with other members of the extended Kapoor clan. The gathering showcased the families’ close-knit bond, as everyone joined in to celebrate the couple’s commitment.

Following the roka, a group photo captured the moment, featuring members of the Kapoor, Jain, and Advani families. The image reflected the collective joy and unity of the families as they celebrated the new chapter in Aadar and Alekha’s lives.

The event also included several candid and celebratory moments, with photos shared across social media highlighting the festivities. The families were seen enjoying themselves, sharing laughter, and engaging in traditional rituals that underscored the significance of the occasion.

Aadar Jain, an actor and member of the renowned Kapoor family, has often kept his personal life private, but the roka ceremony marked a public acknowledgment of his relationship with Alekha Advani. Alekha, whose connection with the family has been warmly received, was all smiles throughout the event.

The ceremony was a testament to the strong family values upheld by the Kapoors and Jains, as they came together to bless the couple. With the roka now official, fans and well-wishers are eagerly looking forward to the next steps in Aadar and Alekha’s journey.