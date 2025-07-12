Saif Ali Khan’s House Lacked Basic Security: Ronit Roy Opens Up About Shocking Incident After Stabbing Attack

Bollywood was shocked this year when actor Saif Ali Khan was attacked in his own house and suffered serious injuries. After this attack, he had to be hospitalized for a long time. This incident raised many serious questions about the security of film stars. At such a time, actor Ronit Roy’s security agency took the lead and took responsibility for Saif’s security.

In a podcast interview, Ronit Roy recently shared many things related to this incident. He said that Kareena Kapoor herself called him and asked for immediate help. Ronit said that the situation was very tense when Saif was discharged from the hospital and was returning home.

Ronit said, “When I went to do a recce of Saif and Kareena’s house, I saw that even basic safety protocols were not present. I will not say there was no security, but they were not being taken care of. The real danger is when you become careless about it. Intelligence means identifying the danger in advance and filling those loopholes.”

He further told that when Kareena was going home from the hospital, her car was mildly attacked on the way. “There was a crowd all around. Media and other people had gathered around the car, and the car was shaking. Kareena got scared, and she called me to take Saif home. Then we made strict security arrangements and got full support from the police,” Ronit said.

In the same interview, Ronit Roy also discussed the beginning of his security business. He said he got the idea of starting this agency in 1996 when his financial condition worsened and film offers stopped coming. A friend had told him, “Even if your films don’t do well, you are a brand—Ronit Roy. No one can take this identity away from you.” With this thought in mind, he started his security firm, and today, this agency provides security services to many big stars.

Now, full security has been restored at Saif and Kareena’s house, and the atmosphere is also calm. But this incident has once again proved that any lapse regarding the security of celebrities can be costly.