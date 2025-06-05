Sony TV’s Chakravarti Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan Review: A Roaring Ode to a Lionheart King

This Sony Entertainment Television television epic, Chakravarti Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan, doesn’t just recall the tale of one of India’s lionised warrior kings — it rekindles a legacy steeped in courage, sacrifice, and fierce patriotism, seizing you from the very first frame.

The series opens on a literal and symbolic note, as Karpuradevi gives birth to the heir of the Chauhan dynasty. It is in this battle tempest that the heartbeat of a future warrior king is born — and so is the pledge of a narrative that will shake the very grounds of complacent storytelling. Director Arif Ansari masterfully cocoons history, legend, and emotion to sculpt a saga that is not only visually opulent but also intriguingly soul-stirring.

The show takes you on a journey through the life and times of Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan. From his early years as a young prince with fire in his veins to the fierce sovereign who would dare defy the barbarous Muhammad Ghori (Avinash Rekhi, fierce in avatar) every chapter of his journey is rendered with respect, grandeur, and grit.

Urva Savaliya’s portrayal of the young Prithviraj is arresting. He brings raw energy and earnestness to a character burdened by the weight of destiny. You see him getting incarnated into a wildfire in progression.

Ronit Roy, as King Someshwar, brings fatherly gravitas and quiet strength, adding emotional resonance to the tale. His scenes are laden with wisdom and intensity, making his presence felt long after he exits the frame.

But it is Ashutosh Rana who acts as both narrator and conscience. As Chand Bardai, the poet and historian, his voice doesn’t just guide the story — it breathes life into it. When he speaks of Prithviraj’s deeds, the words feel carved in stone.

It’s fair to say that the show is a triumph visually. Majestic sets recreate the splendour of medieval Rajasthan, while detailed costumes and armour elevate the authenticity. Battles are choreographed not just for spectacle but with emotional heft, each clash echoing the heartbeat of a king who refuses to bow.

Chakravarti Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan rips your soul apart with its fire. It doesn’t settle for shallow patriotism; you actually hear the roar of it. It brings out the rage against tyranny, the pain of betrayal, and the pride of standing tall against overwhelming odds. You feel every step, every sword strike, every cry of “Jai Bhawani.”

The show is a declaration that history always remembers the brave and that stories of steel-hearted kings still have the power to stir our veins. It is a must-watch for every Indian heart that beats with pride and every soul that still believes in the fire of forgotten heroes.

The show is produced by Contiloe Pictures.

IWMBuzz rates it 4 stars out of 5.